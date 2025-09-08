Employee Called Out Sick And Faced An Overbearing Senior Officer, But He Used Wit And Confidence To Turn The Tables Completely

Being sick at work is stressful enough without power-hungry bosses making things worse.

One night shift worker had to navigate a confrontational superior while recovering from bronchitis.

But his smart and assertive handling of the situation would leave a lasting impression on everyone involved.

Officer refusing sick leave I work at a Government Office, NADRA, in Karachi, Pakistan. I work night shifts, and it is great there. For a couple of weeks, I was feeling under the weather, not knowing I had bronchitis. One week, I was too sick to come to the office.

We have a WhatsApp group where we inform each other of the ongoings and whatnot. The Shift Incharge was himself on sick leave, admitted to a hospital for unknown reasons. He had left a senior approval officer in charge of the night shift. When I was new on the night shift, everybody had praised the guy for being friendly and stuff.

He actually was friendly until he was assigned to be additional in charge. I had dropped a message in the group chat that I would not come due to sickness. He replied with, “NOT ALLOWED!” in all caps.

I was not myself due to a high fever, and it was well over two hours before the shift started. So, I replied an hour later, taking offense at his tone in the reply. I wrote to him that I was not asking for leave, I was informing him, and that he could do whatever he wanted with that information.

Right there in the group chat were the Office Incharge and Shift Incharge, and they definitely read our back-and-forth. I was absolutely roasting him in my grammatically perfect English against his broken English. (Good English is a flex among us native Urdu speakers.)

The next day, I was told that he had marked me absent and wanted to punish me. I confronted him in the morning when OIC clocked in. The OIC took my side and had the transfer order canceled that the approval officer had issued, and insulted him in front of me.

This employee walked away from the situation victorious, showing that cleverness and confidence beat petty office politics any day.

