Employee Resigns, But The Boss Still Expects Them To Go To A Company Training During Their Last Days

If you quit your job, you obviously don’t have or want a future at that company, so what would you do if there were a company training happening after you had already resigned?

Would you attend, or would you only do what was required of you in your specific role at the company before walking away for good?

In today’s story, one employee followed the boss’s suggestion, and now the boss is upset.

But does it even matter because this employee has already quit?!

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not going to a company training after resigning, saying “ok” when I told I didn’t need to, and refusing to attend future-focused events when I have no future here? My boss seems upset that I’m not enthusiastic in my last week. She said things like “if you don’t bring 110% don’t come,” so I didn’t. Now she’s acting like I’m being rude for… taking her advice?

She did everything that her job required.

Also I finished and sent my work. I said bye. I even went to get a massage. I didn’t throw a tantrum. Am I supposed to cry and hug everyone?

When you quit you quit. You don’t attend optional events just for the heck of it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

There was no reason to go to the training.

The boss wasn’t thinking clearly.

This person would do the absolute minimum.

This person also skipped a training after resigning.

Who cares what your former boss wants?

Seriously!

