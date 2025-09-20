Employee Returns To Work After Seizure Only To Be Met With An Entitled Customer Who Compares ‘Bad Days,’ So She Makes The Customer Regret Her Words

You never know what someone is going through. And what we’re going through isn’t a competition.

Woman tries to compare bad days and regrets it So I (20) have worked at a retail chain in a small village for a few years. I have had my fair share of terrible customers, but I have one time about a year ago where I managed to come out on top as it were. For some context, I have non-epileptic seizures. [And] depending on how bad they are, I will sometimes keep working after a seizure, if I feel well enough.

One day, I had just had a seizure and was still feeling a bit shaky, but well enough to work, so I went up to the cash register and served this lady. When I had scanned all her items, she spoke up in a rude tone and said (I am paraphrasing, as this event was a while ago) “You know, you really should really offer people a bag before scanning. It would be much quicker that way.”

I politely apologised and said, ” I’m very sorry, I’m just having one of those days.”

And she rudely snapped back, “Well, I’ve had a really bad day, so that’s no excuse.”

I was taken aback, but decided to be petty. I changed my tone to sound very apologetic, “You’re so right. I’m so sorry. I just had a seizure, so I’m a bit wobbly but you’re so right. I will definitely do better next time.” She looked shocked and said, “I didn’t realise; I’m so sorry.”

But I doubled down and said, “Oh no, you were right. I should have done better. I am so sorry.” She quietly paid and left muttering a “sorry” as she left.

This woman made a fool of herself, all because she wouldn’t be kind.

