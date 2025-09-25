Employee Tried To Tell A Customer That She Needed To Get A Repair Tech To Look At Her Refrigerator, But She Wouldn’t Listen To Them

It’s a fact…

Some folks out there just don’t know how to listen…like AT ALL.

And this worker knows all about it!

Check out what went down when they had to deal with a customer who must’ve had something in her ears…or something like that.

She came in with a question about a broken appliance in her home, but she refused to listen to the employee’s answer.

Let’s read all the details.

That time I was told off for not being a repair tech. “Working in large appliances, it’s very common for people to ask questions about a product at home that’s broken. In some cases, we can give some basic answers. Your dryer isn’t drying anymore? Make sure the vent filter is clear, and clean out the vent hose behind the dryer. If that doesn’t work, your heating element or thermostat may need replacing.

That’s the way it goes!

Anything more complex and you’ll need to have an actual technician look at it. We sell them, but that doesn’t mean we’re trained to service them. The biggest one was refrigerator water dispensers and ice makers. Those suckers will break if you sneeze wrong, and there’s a million things that could cause it. I cannot possibly guess or even point you in the right direction. And that’s where our story begins.

One customer had questions about her broken ice maker.

A customer (C) comes in with a stroller and tells me her ice maker won’t make ice. She’d like to know why it stopped working. Me: “Unfortunately there are a lot of things that could make an ice maker fail, so it’s a bit hard to guess. It could be anything from an electrical issue to the water line being frozen.” C: “The water line isn’t frozen. I checked it, and it is fine.” Me: “Ok. Really, your best bet is to have a technician look at it. I wouldn’t be able to say.” C: “But why would it stop working like that?” Me: “… I really can’t say. There are so many reasons that it can happen. I can get you our service number if you would like.”

This wasn’t going very well…

C: “I just need you to tell me what it could be.” Me: “Quite honestly I’m not a technician. I don’t even know all of the ways it could break. I don’t want to mislead you” C: “But you should be able to get me in the right direction. The water line isn’t frozen and there is definitely ice in the ice maker itself. It’s not dumping it out even though there’s ice ready to go. Why is that?” I try my best attempt at astral projection to have a look at the customer’s ice maker, but at this point I could only make it a few miles, and their house was just outside my psychic radius.

A coworker tried to help.

Me: “Ma’am, like I’ve said, it’s really impossible for me to guess. It could be a bad motor, a bad timer, the control panel could be fried, or parts could be stuck.” At this point a coworker (CW) comes over. He was a 35-year vet in appliances. CW: “You know, I had a problem like that a few months ago on my fridge. I called service out, and the technician got everything I needed.” C just ignores CW.

He was crystal clear.

C: “So how do I know which part it is?” Me: “I can’t tell you because I don’t know. I don’t want to tell you it could be a certain part, you go buy the part, and then it doesn’t work but is non-refundable. You could very well just need a new ice maker, but I don’t want you to go buy one and it not fix the issue. You need to call a technician out.” The lady rolls her eyes and begins to turn the stroller away. She is visibly annoyed. In a very sarcastic tone, she asks, “so, you’re going to pay for my trip fee right?”

The customer was not happy.

I was admittedly annoyed at this point, so I was a tad passive aggressive back. Me: “I’m sorry… I’m just trying to answer the question that you asked me.” She called back over as she walked away. C: “Yeah, well, I wish I had talked to anyone but you!””

It sounds like she was trying to avoid paying for a technician to look at the broken ice maker, but that was really her only option.

Listening doesn’t seem to be a very common skill these days…

