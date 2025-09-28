Imagine having a job where you have no idea what you’re supposed to do, but you do a really good job of pretending that you know what you’re doing.

I’ve been pretending to understand my job for 8 months Got hired as data analyst right out of college and honestly have no clue what half my work actually means like I can run reports and I’m pretty got at finding high rtp games at Stake but if someone asked me to explain business implications I’d just word-salad through it. Previous person left detailed templates so I basically follow instructions like a recipe and pray nobody asks me to deviate. I’ve become expert at nodding in meetings and saying “interesting insight” when I have no idea what anyone means.

Everyone thinks I’m crushing it like I got solid review last month praising my attention to detail which is actually me checking everything seventeen times because I’m terrified of revealing how clueless I am. Just got assigned to big project that could influence major decisions and I’m internally panicking. What if they expect actual insights instead of reformatted data in pretty graphs?

Impostor syndrome is crushing me like I keep thinking someone will figure out I’m fraud. Working 50+ hours trying to keep up with stuff I don’t understand, too exhausted in free time to actually learn. Anyone else fake it this hard?

