Family’s Lives Were Wrecked By A Con Man, But One Child Still Feels Conflicted About Loathing Him

When we say “eat the rich,” we’re mostly talking about people like the ones in this story.

Though their victims, bless their hearts, aren’t always sure they wanna bring out the cutlery.

Imagine having everything you know taken away from you because of a con man. Would you forgive and forget or forever hold anger in your heart?

Let’s see what happened to the family in this story.

AITAH for resenting a man I’ve never met for ruining my family’s life? I (21F) am honestly just trying to make sense of how I’m supposed to move on when my entire life changed because of something I had no control over.

My dad lost everything because of some corrupt Russian banker, Georgy Bedzhamov. I didn’t even know his name until a couple of years ago, just knew that my dad had worked for a bank that suddenly collapsed. We went from living a normal, stable life to selling our house, my dad spiraling into depression, and my mom trying to hold everything together while working two jobs.

It was devastating.

I didn’t go to the uni I wanted. I skipped out on prom. We had to cancel health insurance for a while. My little brother still has anxiety when he hears arguments about money.

And now the hatred is just eating at them.

And now I read that this guy is living freely in the UK? Throwing money around in court to fight extradition? I want to scream. I want to find someone to blame, and maybe it’s irrational, but I blame him. AITAH for hating someone I’ve never met? For feeling like he stole my future?

It sounds like this guy did still their future, so being upset seems to make sense.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

It’s…extremely understandable.

The good news is, there is more and better to come.

Just don’t let it totally take you over.

You know that they say, no ethical “consumption!”

