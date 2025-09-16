Fiancé Expects Her To Bail Out His Entire Family, So She Draws A Hard Line And Now Everyone’s Calling Her Heartless

She’s worked hard to build her life, raising her child, finishing her degree, and securing a stable job.

AITA for setting a boundary with my fiancé and his family? My partner Q (27M) and I N (30F) have been in a relationship for 2 years of which we have been engaged for 8 months. I have a kid (7F) who we will call K, and Q is not her biological father. This MIGHT be relevant. I worked hard when I had my daughter and have managed to get my own place, my degree and a permanent position at a university. He works for his parents’ recycling business, which is starting to decline because of bigger companies taking over.

Q’s parents are aware that the business is not doing well, but despite this they (47F and 72M) have decided that they do not want to work anymore and that he should take over and make sure that it earns enough money to sustain them. They are currently renting and did not make provision for retirement. I am scared that the business will not be successful and that my partner will not have an income, so I have been trying to encourage him to look for a full time job while his mother who is still able to work oversees the business alongside him.

This is stressing me out because there is an unspoken expectation that I will take care of all of them when the business inevitable fails and I am not willing to because there is and has been more than enough time for them to make provisions. He also has a sister (19F) who sits at home whole day and is not working, and there is no expectation to work, yet they seem content with me working to provide for everyone. I have said that I refuse to take care of anyone besides my child now he says I am heartless for not being willing to help when the time comes. I do not feel like it is my responsibility. Thoughts?

