Former Ice Rink Employee Was Never Told To Turn In His Keys, So He Steals Food From The Break Room

They fired me months ago. Most of my meals still come from their break room. I used to work at a small ice rink as a zamboni driver. I’m a broke college kid and a few of the other employees were broke college kids, so they often had pizza, hot dogs, ramen and things of that nature in the break room. The thing is, they “fired” me in december. By that I mean they never said I was fired but they never scheduled me for any more hours and completely ghosted me.

In doing that though, they never told me to give my keys back. The keys that opened the break room. So every week, I bring a tupperware, go through the back entrance, and steal as much food as I can.

What can I say, I’m jobless and can’t afford food. There’s no cameras. Who’s gonna stop me? I technically work there. I’m invincible and my food comes from their wallet

