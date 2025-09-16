Friend Asks To Bring Her 11-Year-Old To A Moms-Only Dinner Party, And Now She’s Giving Everyone The Silent Treatment

Every year, a small group of moms gathers for an end-of-summer dinner party—wine flows, laughs get loud, and adult conversations take center stage.

This year, one friend dropped a last-minute request: could her daughter tag along?

It seemed harmless, but mixing kids with grown-up talk was a hard no…

AITAH for not letting a friend bring her kid to an adult dinner party? I host an end-of-summer dinner party at my house for the same friend group every year. There are 6 of us and we are all moms to tween to teenage kids. This is a “mom’s night out” type of dinner where we catch up on all manner of topics, drink wine, laugh raucously, and probably annoy my neighbors. This year, one of the moms texted our group chat the day of the party: “Moms- would it be OK if [her 11-year-old daughter] joined me tonight? She was at sleepaway camp the past week and wants to be with me.”

The dreaded text.

For context, this friend has historically cited mom guilt about leaving her kids (who are 11 and 14) whenever we try to plan mom get-togethers and is the most likely of the group to cancel or not be able to join us. On occasion she has brought her daughter with us, like to a brunch or similar, where she is the only kid present. When I received the text, I called her immediately, asked about how her daughter liked the camp (was curious because I was considering it for my own kid), and gently let her know that while I would love to see my friend, I want to keep the party moms only.

What a nice, gentle approach.

I pointed out that her daughter probably wouldn’t want to hang out with a bunch of moms anyway, and that our conversation would likely not be appropriate for her ears. She seemed a bit taken aback that I wasn’t welcoming her daughter to join. I told her I totally understand her kid wanting to spend time with her after camp, and that she should prioritize her of course and not feel any sort of guilt or obligation about not attending.

Once again…no.

It seemed like she understood and everything was fine on the call, but since then she has completely gone radio silent in our group chat, even as we all chimed in and said we missed her and are trying to make plans for the next get together. I reached out to her 1:1 on text as well and said I hoped she had a good evening with her daughter and caught her up on a few of the topics of the evening. After about 8 hours she “hearted” the text but didn’t respond anything else.

Ouch.

My position is it changes the dynamic to have a kid at an adult party and I don’t want to set a precedent where kids are allowed to attend. And I don’t regret it, but I do regret making her feel hurt if that’s the case. So… AITA for not letting her bring her kid to the party?

The friend may be hurt, but the host stands firm: adult nights are adult nights.

It’s a tricky balance between friendship and boundaries, and Reddit had plenty to say about where the line should be drawn.

Spoiler alert: They’re all on the NTA page.

This person says her friend’s reaction was less than ideal.

This person said she handled it with total grace.

And this person said everything was perfect in how OP went about this…not her fault the friend stinks.

She wanted a mom’s night with a side of kid—got served reality instead.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.