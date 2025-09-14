Friend Just Wants To Paint, But Her Other Friend Turns Her Hobby Into A Lecture And Ruins Everything

One friend recently picked up painting and quickly turned it into a potential side business—merch, online sales, the whole influencer setup.

Another friend suggested maybe some hobbies don’t need a bottom line.

Now, the friendship feels a little off.

AITA for telling my friend to stop turning every hobby into a business? My friend recently got into painting, and she’s actually really good. A few weeks in, she started talking about selling her art online, printing it on merch, starting an IG page, and all that.

Naturally.

I casually said, “You don’t have to monetize every hobby, you know. It’s okay to just enjoy something without turning it into a business.” She got kinda annoyed and said I wasn’t being supportive, and that I was “projecting my own fears of success” (??). I told her I am being supportive, I just think it’s okay to do something for fun without stressing over followers, branding, or sales.

It does sound like a lot.

Also, she’s the type of person who gets easily stressed over small things. Now things are a bit weird between us. AITA for saying what I said?

Calling out the constant monetization was honest, but it ruffled some feathers.

Reddit, is this just tough love or a friendship faux pas?

Eh, it wasn’t her best move.

Not sure helpful, and, in fact, kind of mean.

Sorry, OP.

Nothing says ‘I’m unsupportive’ like unsolicited life coaching.

Just say no.

