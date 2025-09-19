Gas Station Attendant Modified Her Work Uniform For A Hot Summer Shift, But A Stranger Decided To Publicly Shame Her And Storm Out In A Rage

Certain people often feel entitled to judge others based on something as petty as what they’re wearing.

One gas station attendant was just trying to start her shift after a long, hot day, but one customer decided to turn her outfit into a public spectacle.

What happened next caught everyone off guard.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

I angered a customer by putting on my uniform. I work at a gasoline station full-time, and of course, we always get weird people rolling through buying their cigarettes, beer, and cheap hot dogs. My job is either to ring them out, make food, or do tasks around the store. I often come to work straight from classes at university, so I always change my clothes in the bathroom.

But then the weather got a hot, so she decided she would do something different during this particular shift.

Sometimes, to save time, I just pull on my work shirt over whatever I’m currently wearing if it’s easier to just use my normal clothes as an undershirt. This particular day, I had come back after a particularly hot day and was wearing some jeans and a tank top. I admit, my tank top was a bit low cut, but I wasn’t inappropriate.

Immediately, it catches the attention of the wrong customer.

I had walked past the counter on my way to the back when a woman starts grumbling to her boyfriend in line about my shirt. Just normal stuff, like, “Why does she feel the need to dress like that?” and “Who is she trying to impress?” I ignore her and pull on my t-shirt atop my tank top, fasten my name badge, tie up my hair, and walk out to the front after clocking in to help the customers.

This customer wasn’t just going to let it go.

And the lady goes ballistic on me. I don’t know what got under her skin, but she completely bypassed the queue to walk up to my register and starts shrieking at me. Customer: I can’t believe they hired you! You just walk in with your ***s hanging out! And then you expect me to treat you like everyone else?

The attendant can hardly believe what she’s hearing.

Now I’m kind of shocked, because woah, she got angry after I put on more clothes? I stare at her in shock and try to collect myself. Me: Well, I interviewed well. How can I help you today?

But there’s no room for niceties with this customer.

Customer: You can take your ***s and go home! I thought this place was more classy than this. And without any other words, she dropped all her items on my counter and walked out. And stood next to the door shouting at other people about the “***** behind the counter.” I just don’t understand.

She had no idea her outfit would cause such a meltdown.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks they know exactly when the switch happened for the customer.

It’s a gas station, not a five-star hotel…

Some people really clutch their pearls over the silliest things.

Some people practically look for ways to be offended.

Working customer service, it can be hard to shake just how quickly customers can turn cruel.

It’s hard to know what to say when someone’s screaming at you just for existing.

