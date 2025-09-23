Gas Station Clerk Picked A Winning Lottery Ticket For A Customer Who Won $5,000, But When He Didn’t Leave A Tip The Clerk Was Left Wondering If She Was Being Selfish

Winning big on the lottery is exciting, but it can sting when someone forgets the promise they made before scratching that ticket.

Imagine you helped pick the ticket that landed a customer a $5,000 prize, but instead of showing any gratitude, they walked away without so much as a small tip.

Would you be happy for them? Or would you feel like they owed you a little something for your help?

In the following story, one gas station clerk ended up in this exact situation and couldn’t help but feel stiffed.

Here’s what happened.

Lucky for you, not for me. I’m a lowly gas station clerk, and outside of gas, cigarettes are the number one seller, followed in a close second by Lotto and Scratchers. They may even be neck and neck and share first place. So, I hear all the standard quips: “Make sure it’s lucky!” “Which one will win next!?” “Give me the winning number!” and “If I win, you win; I’ll be back to buy you a house!” Yeah, sure, Ha-Ha, sure you will—I laugh because I know they’re not serious, but some will at least tip.

Some people are very generous when they win big.

One time, this lady gave me $20 because she was on a low-level lucky streak on Scratchers, where she’d win a little bit more than what she’d spent, like $15 for each $5 or $10 ticket. Her last win of the day, before she was going to head home, was for $20 on a $5 Scratcher. So, I preemptively congratulated her on her ‘big win’ when the scanner said that she’d won $100! She didn’t believe me because the scratch-offs had only amounted to $20. However, I informed her that she had one of those special symbols that increased her prize by 5X! Yay! This lovely lady gave me a $20 tip for sharing this surprise windfall with her.

Unfortunately, not everyone is willing to share.

Now, there’s no requirement for tipping; we’re not a casino, and I’m not a dealer, but this next guy… My highest personal winner, who had asked me to pick the ticket for him, won $5,000! Woo-Hoo! Believe me, I was genuinely happy for him, and he was very verbally appreciative of me, like I’d had something to do with it. …but, later selfishly, I thought; ”Hmmm, he didn’t even give me a tip.”

Sheesh! The least he could’ve done was tip her.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this guy.

That’s because they make more money from inside sales.

This was really nice!

Some people don’t appreciate anything.

It’s not that common, but it does happen.

He wasn’t obligated to tip.

Sure, it would’ve been polite, but there’s no law that says he has to.

