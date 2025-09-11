Gas Station Customer Parks At A Pump While Going Inside To Use The Restroom, But Two Other Drivers Were Really Upset About This

Imagine going to a gas station to get gas, but first, you want to go inside and use the restroom. Would you park your car at a gas pump while you were using the restroom, or would you park in a regular parking spot and move your car to a gas pump once you got back?

In today’s story, one gas station patron was in this situation and isn’t sure they navigated the situation correctly.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for Parking at a Gas Pump While I Went Inside? On Sunday in South Florida, I pulled up to a gas pump with the intention of filling up my tank. Before pumping, I went inside the station to use the restroom and grab a snack. I was only inside for a short time and fully intended to come right back out and pump my gas. When I returned to my car, I found that another car had backed in very close to mine.

Two other drivers were really upset.

The male driver started yelling at me, saying it wasn’t okay to park at a pump and go inside. At the same time, the driver at the pump behind mine was also yelling at me, accusing me of “sitting at the restaurant and eating,” even though all I did was use the restroom and grab a snack. I was honestly shocked by how aggressive they were. They had the same energy so I’m guessing they knew each other.

OP left immediately.

My plan was always to come back out and pump my gas, but they were so intimidating and rude, telling me I needed to leave, that I just got in my car and drove to a gas station across the street to fill up instead. For what it’s worth, when I left, there were still other pumps available—no lines, no one waiting for a spot. I was a paying customer both inside the store and (intended to be) at the pump. And for all they knew, I went inside to pay for gas with cash.

Who was in the wrong here?

I never want to inconvenience anyone, and I would have moved if there was a line or if someone needed the pump. But with open pumps available, I didn’t think I was doing anything wrong. I’m still really caught off guard by how aggressively they confronted me. AITA for parking at the pump while I went inside for a few minutes before pumping gas?

Personally, I would’ve parked somewhere else to use the restroom and buy a snack and then driven over to an open pump, but considering there were other open pumps available, I don’t think OP technically did anything wrong. The other drivers really should’ve minded their own business.

Reddit users were pretty split on their opinions.

Apparently, different people have different opinions of gas station etiquette.

