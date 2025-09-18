Girlfriend Gives Her Number To A Stranger While Partner Is Out Of Town, So He Wants to Break Up With Her While She’s On Vacation

She went on a family vacation and left her iPad at home.

That’s when he noticed a suspicious message from an unsaved number—and ended up snooping. It looked like she gave her number to someone and even agreed to a date.

He’s lost trust and wants to break up immediately, but she’s away. What should he do?

AITAH for breaking up over text/call while she’s on Vacation? GF left her iPad at home when she left for a family vacation. It was open near in the bathroom and the next day I saw she got a weird text from an unsaved number and before I knew it I was snooping. She appears to have given her number to some random on a weekend I was out of town.

Oh dear.

This has broken my trust with her and I want out. She’s on vacation and I’m taking care of her pets while she is gone. Would I be the a****** for snooping and breaking up with her while she’s on vacation?

Well…

Or is it justified since she gave out her number, carried a conversation and agreed to a date?

The timing is awkward, but the choice comes from hurt and betrayal, not malice.

Reddit couldn’t agree more.

This person says it’s just better than he caught it at all than never catching it.

This person says privacy is a luxury in a relationship, and he did nothing wrong.

And this person says a text breakup is perfectly warranted for this.

Love may be blind, but trust isn’t—and apparently, neither is timing.

