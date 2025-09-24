Girlfriend Tells Her Boyfriend She’ll Leave If They Don’t Marry Soon, So He Gets Pressured After Seven Years Together

A couple has been together for over seven years and living together for five, raising two kids along the way.

AITA for telling my bf if we don’t get married soon I’d leave. I 23F and my bf 25M have been together for over 7 years, living together for about 5 and are still not married. Last year I told him if we didn’t get married soon I’d leave because I don’t want to be a forever gf especially because when we first started dating getting married was something we both wanted. Yet I feel like waiting over 7 years to know if you wanna marry someone or not is too much. Also keep in mind we have 2 kids together.

I told him if he never intended to marry me why make a whole life with me. A couple months ago I brought it up again and he said he doesn’t know if he wants to marry me now..and idk what to do or think. I feel so betrayed, hurt and sad because if he doesn’t wanna marry me why not just ends things and not have me here with false hope.

Then I also don’t want him to marry me just because I’d say I’ll leave if we don’t. I wanna talk to him about it but he shuts me out and basically says I’m wrong for thinking that.. AITA?

She’s seeking honesty and direction, not just a yes to silence her fears. His indecision after so long has left her feeling betrayed and stuck between hope and heartbreak.

Seven years, two kids, and still no ring—guess “forever girlfriend” comes with optional suffering.

