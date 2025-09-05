Grandmother Is Not Used To Waking Up Early, So She Refused To Babysit Her Grandson In The Morning

Even the most devoted grandparents need rest, too.

If your daughter asked you to babysit in the morning, would you do it, or would you claim that sleep is more important?

This woman agreed to help her daughter with childcare during the day, but not too early in the morning.

So when her daughter asked her to come over every morning at 7:00 am, she felt it was unnecessary.

Now, she’s wondering if she should agree to babysit in the morning anyway.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not Babysitting My daughter wants me to come to her house every day this week at 7:00 a.m. She wanted me to babysit her 7-year-old. Just from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. She also has a 17-year-old son who is home and still in bed. I am really not a morning person.

This woman lives 5 houses away from her daughter and grandchildren.

The 7-year-old really just wants to chill and watch TV. He has already had breakfast before I get there. If he needed anything, he could just wake his brother up. Plus, I only live 5 houses away. He goes to VBS at 9:00.

She agreed to take her grandson to school before 9 am, but not to stay with him at 7.

I would be happy to head down shortly before 9:00 to take him to VBS. My daughter doesn’t want him to stay alone with the 17-year-old, because the 17-year-old has epilepsy. He has only had 3 seizures ever in his life and only because he forgot to take his medicine.

She felt like 7 am was too early for her, as she wanted to sleep more in the morning.

She doesn’t want the 7-year-old to come to my home, probably because she thinks I would just sleep until time to take him. And she is probably right. Plus, he knows how to work the remote at his house and that is what he wants to do.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s a jerk for not agreeing to her daughter’s request.

AITA for wanting to sleep a couple of extra hours in the mornings and for not wanting to go to her house until 9:00? I would still be taking him to VBS, picking him up, feeding him lunch and spending each afternoon doing something fun together.

Sleep is important, but is childcare more important?

You can’t force anyone to change their routines just to accommodate your requests.

