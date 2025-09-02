Grocery Store Clerk Got Reprimanded For Asking For Overtime, So He Walked Out In The Middle Of A Busy Thanksgiving Shift

Everyone is scared to ask their boss for overtime, and very few will do what they need to do to fight for it.

What would you do if you got the chance to give your boss a taste of their own medicine?

And how would you feel if you got away with it?

One guy recently shared with Reddit his experience of this exact scenario while working as a cashier.

Not allowed overtime? Have fun checking everybody out.

I used to work as a checker/stocker at a grocery store. Our store manager (Mike) was a d-bag, and would always try to screw people. There was massive turnover at this store.

So one day, I get called into his office and asked why I gave overtime on my time card. I was usually scheduled for 1-10pm (hour lunch), but the store didn’t close until 10, so I had to count out my drawer afterwards.

I explained this to Mike and he didn’t care. He went off saying that I should be doing this earlier, and that I was to leave at 10 on the dot so that I had NO OVERTIME.

A couple of weeks later it was Thanksgiving time. We had extra checkers, but from 8-10pm, I was the only one besides the manager who closed the store that day (Mike).

I made the announcement at about 9.40 that we would be closing in 20 minutes, and to please finish up your purchases to check out.

People started coming up to check out, and their carts were LOADED since it was almost Thanksgiving.

I go about checking them all out, but then the clock turns to 10:00.

I stop in the middle of my transaction. Call Mike on the store phone and tell him I’m leaving since I can’t have overtime. Walk over and clock out.

There are still 6 to 7 customers with full baskets in line at this time.

Mike comes over and is yelling at me as I’m walking out. But I remind him that he specifically told me that I can’t have ANY overtime.

When I got into work the next day, I was written up. But it was worth it. Apparently he spent the next 30-45 minutes checking people out.

