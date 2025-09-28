Grocery Store Employee Interacts With A Sick Child, And The Child’s Reaction Makes His Whole Night

Imagine working at a grocery store late at night.

Would you go out of your way to be nice to a customer who obviously wasn’t feeling well, or would you just do your job and nothing more?

In today’s story, one employee’s kindness makes a world of difference to a child and his mom.

Let’s see what happened.

Young mum and her young child come in at nearly midnight This happened just last night at work. So I’m Australian and work overnights for a service station/supermarket, a good job that pays well for a jaded world weary near 40 year old with no real direction in life lol. This young mother, early twenties at the oldest comes in just before midnight with her child (maybe 3 or 4 years old) to pick up some dog food and children’s Panadol (explains why the kid is awake so late and a little bit sooky and sad looking).

The kid sounded sad, but the employee interacted with him anyway.

They come up to the counter and she pays for her purchases and her son holds up his stuffed pikachu toy and says chu chu in the sad tone kids usually use when they aren’t feeling well. I look down at him and just go pika pika?

What happened next made his whole night.

And the kids face lights up and he starts talking about his favourite Pokémon (Pilachu Squirtle and three others I’ve never heard of) and asking me what my favourite Pokémon is (Charizard if you’re wondering, also haven’t really played since gen 3 hence my ignorance about his other favourites). And it just made my night seeing this poor kid who wasn’t feeling feeling well perk right up about Pokémon, even got a smile and a thank you from the mum for listening to him talk about Pokémon for a minute.

I bet that interaction made the night of the mom and little boy too!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person loved how uplifting the story was.

This person’s granddaughter also loves Pokemon.

Here’s a mom who really likes Pokemon as well.

I’m sure trading cards with this employee really makes the kids’ day!

Here’s more praise for this employee.

A little kindness can really make someone’s night!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.