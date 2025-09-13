Guy Tried To Quietly Buy Something Personal At The Gas Station, But When He Found Out His Cousin Was Working The Counter, He Got Super Embarrassed

Few things are more embarrassing than running into family when you’re just trying to make a private purchase.

So what would you do if you walked up to the counter, ready to mumble your request and get out quickly, only to realize your cousin was the one ringing you up?

Would you power through with a straight face?

Or would you let the awkwardness win out?

In the following story, one retail worker encounters this exact situation with their cousin on the other side of the counter.

Here’s what happened.

The quicker you tell me what you want, the less embarrassing it will be. So over the summer, I worked 3rd shift in a gas station in my hometown, so I knew a lot of the people who came in. One of my favorite interactions was as follows. I was in the middle of some boring cleaning chore when the little chime rang out, letting me know the front doors had opened. I walked back to the counter to find my cousin waiting. The moment he saw me, his face dropped, and I could tell what was coming. Now, I should mention that at my gas station, we keep small, easy-to-steal items behind the counter, such as lighters, 5-hour energy drinks, and *******.

He was too embarrassed to speak loudly.

He will be Mumbling Cousin, MC for short. MC: Hey, could I get… (Here, he trailed off, and I honestly couldn’t hear him.) Me: Sorry, what? He just gives me the death glare for making him repeat the dreaded phrase. MC: I said… could I get a box of *******?

In the end, they were both left laughing.

We have a few different kinds, so I walk back and ask him which kind he wants. MC: Just grab a box, I don’t care what kind. So I checked him out, and while I have remained extremely professional and tried really hard not to laugh at him or make him feel even more awkward, as I handed him the bag, I said my usual “have a good night.” That set us both off laughing, and he left flipping me off. (Out of familial love, of course.)

Too funny! But what an embarrassing moment.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about this.

This person doesn’t understand why people get embarrassed over this.

Here’s a similar situation.

According to this reader, they laugh after saying that, too.

A similar thing happened here, but with a pregnancy test.

That must’ve been awkward!

Next time, he’ll probably go to a different gas station.

