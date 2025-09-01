He Agreed To Cut His Sister’s Friend’s Lawn, But His Kind Deed Was Quickly Lambasted

Sometimes things get tough, and we rely on the people around us to help out.

But as all empathetic people know, this should never be an expectation, because people have needs of their own – instead, the kindness of others is something to be grateful for.

So when the guy in this story was asked to cut his sister’s friend’s lawn, he was sympathetic to her situation as a single mom, and gave up some of his precious time to do so.

However, when he saw the grass itself, he realized he’d been taken for a fool.

AITA for not cutting my sister’s friend’s yard A while back, my sister asked me if I could cut her friend yard as it was getting tall. For context, her friend is a single mom of one child, and lives in her own home. I agreed, then asked her for the details – where she lived and if she wanted me to cut front and back. She told me front and back and that she wanted it cut asap because she already got a notice for it to be trimmed.

She proceeded to show me pictures and her front yard was outgrown, but not too bad. However, her backyard was hideous – the grass was almost to my knees and I’m a pretty tall guy. I was a bit reluctant but still agreed. After loading my push mower and weed eater to my truck, I texted my sister that I’ll be fine with $30 bucks for doing it.

She then proceeded to get mad at me and called me selfish for not wanting to help her friend because she had a kid. I told her that she was her friend and not mine, and that it was a reasonable price for her outgrown lawn. She then told me to forget about it, and that she will find someone else to do it. AITA?

$30 is a more than reasonable price for such a hefty job.

