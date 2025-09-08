He Caught His Roommate Stealing His Things, So He Made Sure He Could Never Party At His Go-To Spots Again

Even when you’re living your life in the fast lane, you still expect to be able to trust the people you’re living with.

So when one hardcore partier noticed one of his roommates made a nasty habit of stealing his things, he set a trap to catch him in the act.

Then once he did, he decided to exact a revenge plot that would leave the thief shut out of every bar in town!

Steal from me, I’ll ruin your social life. I used to live with a guy many, many years and several lifetimes ago. As usual, things started out okay. We drank together and hit the clubs together… life was good.

But then it wasn’t.

At least it was—right up until the night my girlfriend woke up to find him going through my drawers at 2 a.m. on an idle Tuesday.

At first, he made excuses for the disappearances.

Now, there were weekends in my youth where I hit things particularly hard and always assumed the $20 had naturally been consumed during whatever binge I happened to be on. After the night of the drawer rummaging, we decided a small sting was in order.

But then he decided to find out for sure.

This being the time before phones were our regular recording devices (I’m old, sue me), we hid my girlfriend’s camera, left my wallet with $60 and a small baggie of substances on the coffee table not quite hidden, mentioned we were ducking down to the servo to grab darts for the Mrs., and left the house for roughly 30 minutes.

Soon, their suspicions were confirmed.

On our return, we checked the wallet. $20 missing. We checked for the baggie. Gone. We checked the camera.

There he was in all his celluloid glory—grabbing a note from the wallet and snaffling the baggie before retreating to his room.

So they corner the roommate with their discovery.

I confronted him, showed him the evidence, and considering the length of time little things had been going missing (to which he begrudgingly confessed after initially claiming no knowledge), gave him 24 hours to get out of my house.

He also decided to take his petty revenge one step further.

At this time, I was heavily invested in the hospitality scene in my town. Our main drag consisted of two minor pubs, one major pub, and two clubs. I happened to work at both the major pub and the most popular of the clubs. I was also mates with the security boys that ran four out of the five venues.

It was almost too easy how he got this thief shut out for good.

A quick discussion with the boys on the door of my pub, word was passed, and he was suddenly barred from all but one very quiet pub. Given he lived to rave until 6 a.m. every Friday and Saturday night, it definitely curtailed his social life. He also had to move back in with his mum, who had a strict dry-home and open-door policy. I’m sure he found elsewhere to go, but the petty enjoyment I got knowing he couldn’t attend the major venues after stealing from me was quite grand.

What did Reddit make of this story?

What did Reddit make of this story?

His actions may have had an unintentionally positive impact on this thieving roommate.

The passage of time is a crazy thing.

This revenge really was effective.

The thief thought moving out would be the end of it, but the real punishment came when the doors to his favorite pubs slammed shut.

Sounds like this guy got exactly what he deserved.

