Curious Buyer Made A Deal Online To Buy A Camera, But The Seller Ended Up Demanding More Money And Never Showed Up

Isn’t it frustrating when people make commitments but don’t follow through with them?

If you agreed to meet someone somewhere but they never showed up, would you humor them and agree to meet up with them again at another time, or would you be out for revenge?

This guy shares how he made a deal with an online seller, but it didn’t work out the way either of them expected.

Check out the full story.

Seller tried to squeeze me for 4 extra euros — I made sure he wasted more than that in time I wanted to buy a secondhand camera through a site like Craigslist.

I managed to bargain the price down from €24 to €20, and we agreed to meet at a train station to make the exchange. I told the guy clearly that I had a meeting at work that morning and couldn’t wait around, so he needed to be on time.

He wasn’t on time.

But of course, he was late. I waited as long as I could, then had to leave and go to work without the camera. That evening, I messaged him to try and reschedule. He replied saying someone else had offered the full price, so if I still wanted it, I’d have to pay more.

He reluctantly agreed.

I reminded him that I already came once and he was the one who didn’t show up on time, so it didn’t seem fair to raise the price on me. Still, he wouldn’t budge.

Fine, I said. We planned a new meeting.

He got what he deserved!

But when the time came, I didn’t go. He messaged me afterwards, saying he waited and that I’d wasted his time. I won’t lie — it felt like a r/pettyrevenge, and I was okay with that

YIKES! That was fun!

Why can’t people learn to respect other people’s time?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user thinks this person is very rude.

This user knows there was a better way of handling things.

This user has a funny alternative of dealing with this guy!

That’s right! This user thinks this guy handled it perfectly.

This user has a better suggestion for this guy!

Waste my time, and I’ll waste yours!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.