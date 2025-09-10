He Made A Website Detailing How He Was Wrongly Arrested, And He Refused To Take It Down When The Cops Asked

This guy has been through a lot…

And he’s not about to back down this time!

Check out what he had to say in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and see if you think he’s being unreasonable for not taking down a website that is offending some folks.

Start now!

AITA for keeping my website up after being asked to remove it? “Back in November 2018 I was arrested at work in front of my boss and co-workers. It was the most humiliating thing I’ve ever experienced. I later learned at the police station that I was being charged with multiple felonies. This came as a huge surprise. Luckily I was able to keep my wits and lawyer up instead of speaking with the detective.

This wasn’t cheap…

For $13,000, which completely wiped my savings, I was able to retain a criminal defense attorney. However it cost me everything and I was unable to pay my bond. This resulted in me staying in jail for a total of 54 days. At a status hearing, my attorney presented video evidence of me gassing up my car 3 hours away from where the crimes took place and I ended up having all my charges dismissed. When I finally got out I learned that I had lost my job, was in the process of being evicted, and my son was in the state’s care.

This guy has had a rough life.

His mother is a drug addict and I haven’t spoken to my own parents in nearly 15 years. They wouldn’t let him go to my girlfriend because they didn’t consider her family. Since my release, I’ve learned that I can’t sue the police and no one gives a **** that I was locked up for 54 days because the detective did poor investigation work. I’ve gone to the local press about this and was told that what happened to me happens quite a bit. They took down my info but never followed up.

He decided to take things into his own hands.

So what I did was create a website sharing my story. I also uploaded the police report and some other documents from the discovery. Literally the only reason why I was arrested was because an eye witness said they saw me. If the detective had done his job, he could have verified that I wasn’t even in town on the day the crimes took place. This is what ****** me off the most. My life was ruined because of a lazy employee. I’m writing this now because my website is now ranked #2 on the first page of search results when you type in my town’s name. I live in a touristy town and we attract a lot of visitors over the summer. My web traffic has more than quadrupled, and apparently it’s gotten someone high up’s attention. I received a cease and desist letter recently, which I showed to my attorney. He said sharing my experience online isn’t illegal and that everything I had stated was a fact or my own opinion, protecting me from a defamation lawsuit.

The cops are trying to appeal to him.

Yesterday I received a visit from two officers and the detective who had arrested me. He apologized, stating “mistakes can happen.” They then talked to me about my website and asked if I could remove it. I said I would delete it on the condition that the detective leave his job and never do police work again. Suffice to say, that isn’t happening. After the visit I received, I’m more ****** off that the only reason the detective apologized to me was to get me to take down my website. I don’t plan to and the only one supporting this is my girlfriend. My friends think I’m being spiteful and have suggested that I just delete it. AITA for keeping my website up?”

Now check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said he’s NTA.

This reader weighed in.

Another person said she’s NTA.

And this individual agreed.

He’s fired up about this and he’s not backing down!

Who could blame him?

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.