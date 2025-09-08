He Planned A Special Anniversary Trip For His Girlfriend, But She Invited Another Couple To Join Them

Romantic gestures are so lovely, but it doesn’t take much to suck out the sweetness.

Imagine planning a romantic getaway for you and your partner. What would you do if your partner invited another couple to join you on the trip? Would you be happy to have friends tag along, or would you be upset that your romantic weekend wasn’t going to be as romantic as you had hoped?

This guy is in that situation. Let’s see how he reacted.

GF invited another couple to anniversary