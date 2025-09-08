He Planned A Special Anniversary Trip For His Girlfriend, But She Invited Another Couple To Join Them
Romantic gestures are so lovely, but it doesn’t take much to suck out the sweetness.
Imagine planning a romantic getaway for you and your partner. What would you do if your partner invited another couple to join you on the trip? Would you be happy to have friends tag along, or would you be upset that your romantic weekend wasn’t going to be as romantic as you had hoped?
This guy is in that situation. Let’s see how he reacted.
GF invited another couple to anniversary
My girlfriend and I are celebrating our one year anniversary this weekend and I booked us a place for a weekend getaway.
I told her about this and the next day she sends me a text saying “I invited so and so to come with us too,” without talking to me about it first even though I came up with the whole idea and planned/booked it all.
Now he’s confused.
Am I in the wrong for saying it’s just going to be us?
I do really like the other couple and if I wanted to go with other people they would be my first choice.
But I planned it with the mindset we were going to be able to have a weekend alone and spend some quality time alone together.
His girlfriend never should’ve invited other people to come with them.
