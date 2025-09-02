He Pretended To Love LaCroix Sparkling Water To Seem Classy, But Then Friends Started Bringing It Over And Making It His Entire Personality

Some people will go to wild lengths just to look like they have their life together.

For one man, a single can of sparkling water became the biggest lie he ever told. So when others in his life started gifting him La Croix for every occasion, his fridge became a battlefield of fizzy regrets.

Read on for this amusing confession.

I Faked Liking Sparkling Water for 3 Years and Now I’m Trapped I’m 30 now, but this started when I was around 27, during a phase where I was trying really hard to be one of those “put-together adults” who meal prep, drink sparkling water, and have plants that aren’t just dying slowly in the corner.

What does he do?

So I bought a 12-pack of LaCroix because, you know, that’s what the cool, healthy people were drinking. First sip? It tasted like someone whispered the word “fruit” into a cup of TV static. Absolutely disgusting.

Unfortunately, he had already gotten a bit ahead of himself.

But I had already posted it on my Instagram story with the caption: “New addiction lol.” And that was the beginning of my downfall.

Everyone in his life had already taken notice of his newfound “obsession.”

Friends started bringing LaCroix over when they visited. Coworkers stocked it in the office fridge “because I liked it.” My girlfriend (now fiancée) thought it was cute how “into sparkling water” I was, so she bought me a SodaStream for Christmas.

He’s starting to feel like there may be no escape for him.

Now I’m in too deep. I’ve become the guy who nods thoughtfully while drinking what is essentially spicy sadness. I have flavors in my fridge with names like “Pamplemousse” and “Limoncello,” and I pretend like I can tell the difference. I can’t.

He’s not sure how much longer he can keep up the façade.

It all tastes like carbonated regret. Sometimes I just want a normal drink. But if I ever open a Gatorade, someone will say, “Whoa, no LaCroix today?” and I’ll just fake laugh like, “Haha, gotta switch it up!” Meanwhile my soul is quietly screaming. Anyway, if you’re young and reading this: never lie about your beverages. That stuff will haunt you.

If this isn’t a cautionary tale about telling the truth, then IDK what is!

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks it’s not too late to own up.

This user helps dream up a convenient excuse.

He could come up with another lie, but that only gets him deeper in the web.

Maybe he could switch to a different sparkling water brand?

He would set the story straight, but the lies have gone on far too long to say anything now.

Looks like he’s locked to the La Croix lifestyle for life!

