He Refilled His Almond Milk Container With Real Milk To Catch His Lactose Intolerant Roommate Stealing His Food, And Now The Guy Wants Him Kicked Out

Living with roommates can be great, until someone keeps helping themselves to your food without asking.

So, what would you do if someone kept stealing your groceries, denied it every time, and you saw an opportunity to finally prove it? Would you just let it go? Or would you seize the opportunity, even if it meant making the person sick?

In the following story, one roommate finds himself in this situation and decides to take action. Here’s what he did.

AITA for switching to regular milk to prove my lactose intolerant roommate keeps stealing from me? Two other guys and I share an apartment, and we split all the bills. The only thing we don’t split costs on is groceries. Everyone’s in charge of buying their own food, and we don’t touch whatever doesn’t belong to us in the fridge. We put our names on everything so no one gets mixed up. This issue has been going on for almost a year, and I’m sick of it. One of my roommates, R, keeps stealing my food. When I get home from work, containers with my leftovers are sometimes missing (they have my name written on them), or my stuff finishes too quickly.

He confronted R, but he denied taking anything.

Take my gallon of milk, for example. I buy almond milk because I like the taste, but it seems to finish after a week, even though I’ve only drunk it once or twice. I confronted R about this lots of times and that’s caused a lot of arguments. He outright denies it and tells me I’m crazy, even though it’s so obvious. My other roommate and I carpool together because we both work the same early morning shifts around the same area so I know it’s not him. It’s always after we get back home and R’s already left for work that I notice my food’s gone.

Fed up, he filled the empty container with real milk.

My roommate’s also had a similar problem, but not as often as I do. I’m guessing it’s because R doesn’t like what he buys. The funny thing is that R buys a lot for himself and is even more stingy about his food. When he comes back from grocery shopping, he will literally point out what’s his and tell us not to touch it. Last week, my milk was nearly empty again, and I got fed up. I went to the liquor store and bought regular dairy milk. I drank what was left of my almond milk and refilled the gallon with the one I bought. This was to catch/prove R is the one stealing since he’s lactose intolerant.

R was mad about being stuck in the bathroom.

The next day, we get back from work, and R is mad. He yelled at me that he was stuck in the bathroom for 40 minutes with diarrhea because of my milk; he was using it to make a shake. I only responded with, “So then you’re the one who’s been stealing?” He freaking exploded. Yeah, he admitted he was “sometimes” drinking my milk and eating my food, but he was more mad that I switched milks than the fact that he was caught. I told him I wouldn’t have done that if he’d just stopped taking my stuff from the fridge or at least told the truth instead of trying to make it seem like I was making it up.

Now, things are tense.

My roommate backed me up and thought it was kind of funny that he got payback for stealing from us. It’s a little tense right now, and my roommate told me R is trying to convince him to agree to kick me out. Little does he know we’re both looking to move somewhere else together because we are sick of him. I told some buddies what happened, and a few thought I was wrong for that. I feel like I’m not in the wrong here. He was taking my food and not even owning up to it, and I wanted to prove it. AITA?

