He Returned To The Gas Station Where He Used To Buy Smokes, So He Got To Share The Good News With The Clerk That He Quit

by Benjamin Cottrell

Everyday interactions can sometimes carry more meaning than we realize.

One man learned this lesson when he stopped at the corner store after quitting smoking.

His routine interaction with the clerk soon became a touching reminder of just how far he’d come on his personal journey to better himself.

No Thanks, I quit

I ducked in to our local convenience store yesterday to buy a gallon of milk.

I used regularly buy cigarettes there so all the clerks knew me.

But this time, their interaction went differently than both of them were used to.

I put the milk on the counter. As the clerk was walking up to scan it, he grabbed a pack of my brand.

I was proud to wave him off and tell him I quit smoking three months ago.

He smiled at me and said “good for you.”

Thanks for the affirmation.

Take that, smoking!

What did Reddit think?

It’s nice to know people are rooting for you — even people who you wouldn’t expect.

This user offers words of encouragement to anyone else fighting the good fight.

There are plenty of helpful books on the topic too.

Sometimes adjusting your word choice is all you need to shift your perspective.

It was only a few words, but it was just what he needed to continue doing what he knew was best for his health.

Sometimes the simplest affirmations are the most meaningful.

