He Stopped Supporting His Ex-Wife’s Older Daughter After Their Divorce, But Now His Mother Says He’s Abandoning The Child

Ending a relationship can raise hard questions about where your responsibilities lie.

So, what would you do if you had helped raise your partner’s child for years but felt it was no longer your job to provide for them after a breakup?

Would you keep supporting them out of loyalty?

Or would you focus only on your child and move on?

In the following story, one man grapples with this very decision and is looking for advice.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for only taking care of my kid I was with my ex-wife Amy for 4 years, and we have an 18-month-old daughter, Wynne. We got divorced last year. Amy has a 6-year-old daughter, Ella, whose dad isn’t involved. During our marriage I took on the the brunt of the money stuff because she was a SAHM our whole relationship. The whole time, I treated Ella no differently than I treated Wynne. I got her everything she needed, and I cared for her as a parent should. Once we split up, we split 50/50 custody of Wynne. I pay her insurance and her monthly payments by choice, as I make more money than she does. I want our daughter to have a comfortable life.

Now, he feels that Ella is not his responsibility.

My issue is that my ex-wife is feeling some type of way because I no longer want to fund Ella’s life. When I pick up Wynne, it’s not a secret that we go off and do fun stuff like the zoo or whatever else we can get into. Wynne also often gets new clothes and shoes. Amy feels it’s not fair that I won’t maintain Ella’s life anymore after 4 years of doing it, and that I’ve abandoned my “daughter.” I feel she’s no longer my responsibility. I know Amy cannot afford to give Ella the life we used to give her, but why should I have to do it? I talked to my mom about it, and she thinks I’m a massive *******, as she sees Ella as her granddaughter just as much as she sees Wynne. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but the little girl is probably hurt by it, too.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about his decision.

According to this comment, he should consider Ella’s feelings.

For this reader, it doesn’t hurt anything to include Ella sometimes.

This reader feels he’s abandoning the little girl.

Here’s someone who would cut Ella off, too.

He needs to decide.

If he continues caring for Ella, he may push his ex to let him adopt her.

That way, if she gets with someone else, he can still be in her life.

