He Thought His Girlfriend Never Noticed His Small Daily Rituals, But Then She Gave Him A Beautiful Reminder That She Had All Along

He grew up clinking glasses before every meal, so when she slowly started echoing the mannerism in her own way, it felt both familiar and completely heartwarming.

My GF “clinked” my drink the other day I grew up in a very tight-knit family where we would ALWAYS cheers/salute/clink glasses together before eating dinner together or drinking alcohol together.

I never really thought much about it and even knew it wasn’t insanely common, so I was never confused or anything when it didn’t happen at a friend’s place when we ate dinner with their family.

My girlfriend, on the other hand, never did this.

It’s so engrained in my habits though that whenever we eat dinner, get beer, get wine, etc., I always clink her glass with mine as a little “cheers” moment. The first couple of times I held my glass up for her to clink mine, she took my drink thinking I was silently asking her to hold it (which I always think is silly and cute).

The other night, while I was making dinner for us, she grabbed beers out of the fridge for us both. She opened one, put it on the counter next to me while I was prepping some food, opened hers, and clinked her bottle against mine on the counter, and continued on without saying anything. It was really sweet, for some reason I can’t describe, and made me smile! 😊

