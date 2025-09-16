He Told His Wife Not To Get Him A Coffee Maker For His Birthday, But She Did Anyway And Was Upset He Wanted To Return It

Getting presents for your birthday is always nice, but sometimes people don’t really get you what you want.

What would you do if you told your wife that you specifically did not want certain things for your birthday, but she got them for you anyway?

That is what happened to the husband in this story, so he got upset and demanded the receipts so he could return them.

Wife got me the gift I said I didn’t want So, I had a birthday two months ago.

So far, so good.

Wife asked for ideas for presents, so I gave her several. Later on she asked if I would like a coffee maker, and I said no. I drink instant coffee. I told her I had a coffee maker in the past (Keurig) that routinely broke down, that I constantly had to fix. It became a chore.

Sometimes you get bad gifts from the in-laws.

Also, my MIL has given me a yeti for Christmas for the past 5 years. I never use them. I even asked my wife to explain to my MIL so my collection would end. Then comes my birthday…

Why would she do that?

I open my two gifts. It’s a Keurig coffee maker and a yeti. Both gifts from my wife.

Good, no sense keeping something you don’t want.

I told her to give me the receipts so I could return them. AITAH?

Did she not listen at all or was it just a misunderstanding? Either way, hopefully he asked for the receipt nicely, even if he was justifiably frustrated.

Check out the comments below to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Definitely return those mugs, they aren’t cheap.

It really is a weird thing for her to do.

This commenter had to teach this to his kids.

Whether she is mean or oblivious he should still return the bad gifts.

This is a very selfish thing to do.

Why did she even bother asking him what he wanted?

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.