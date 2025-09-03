He Took Store Bought Meals, Repackaged Them As Homemade, And Turned The Hustle Into A Profitable Business

Some people will go to surprising lengths to escape the grind of 9-5 office life.

For one person, this meant building out a bonafide food business right from his own kitchen.

The catch? These weren’t gourmet meals. Heck, they weren’t homemade at all!

You’ll want to read on for this confession that will have you second-guessing where your takeout food really comes from.

I run a fake restaurant on a delivery app. I registered a company, bought all the take-away boxes from Amazon, signed up for a few delivery apps, made a few social media accounts, and printed leaflets that I drop in mailboxes.

The business, you ask?

I re-sell microwave meals. On some meals I add something to make them look better, like cheese. So far it’s at around £200 a day in revenue.

So far, no one has caught on.

Nobody suspects a thing. Soon someone will come for hygiene inspection, but I’ll pass that check without any problems.

Still, they wonder about the ethical implications of this.

It’s not illegal to operate out of your own kitchen. Should I feel bad? I feel kind of proud, to be fair, and free as a bird from the 9–5 life.

Sure, people might be mad if they figure it out, but for now, they were raking in the cash.

What did Reddit think?

In this day and age, there’s a million ways to make a quick buck.

This person really knows how to hustle.

This commenter can’t help but wonder how they pulled all this off.

And what do the actual customers think about it?

No matter what other people thought, this hustler wasn’t losing sleep over it.

If anything, they felt freer than ever!

