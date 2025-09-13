He Wanted A Solo Session With A Therapist, But She Thinks He’s Hiding Something

Once upon a time seeking couples therapy usually indicated a death sentence for a relationship, but nowadays many folks indicate it as a sign of healthy communication.

That being said, the couple usually needs to be on the same page about it.

How would you handle it if you found out you and your partner weren’t?

One guy recently asked Reddit for insight on how he took on this exact debacle.

Here are the details.

AITA for being mad my fiancée saw my therapy session email and got defensive?

I booked a solo therapy session for next week OurRitual. It’s relationship focused, but just for me.

Wanted to get some stuff off my chest and work through a few things on my own before we maybe did anything together.

Fair enough, it’s important to set goals in order for therapy to be impactful.

She saw the confirmation email pop up on my laptop and immediately got defensive…

…asking why I didn’t tell her, saying I went behind her back, and that she would’ve come with me if I just talked to her.

She made it sound like I was hiding something or planning some breakup session, which is not at all the case.

Sounds like the girlfriend was being a bit presumptuous?

Now she’s acting weird about it, and I’m honestly more pissed she went through my stuff and turned it into an argument.

I didn’t think I needed to run it by her just to have a conversation with a therapist on my own time.

AITA for being this annoyed about it?

Hmm. That’s a tough one.

Seems like there are a few amount of key details still missing, but let’s see what the good people of Reddit chimed in with.

Unsurprisingly, most folks asked for clarifying details.



Some even felt the original poster’s retelling was too vague to make a definitive judgment on it.



Though that didn’t stop some people from vocalizing their very strong opinions.

One person did however take the girlfriend’s side.

But in a rarity for Reddit, a few folks came in with nuance to save the day.

That therapist has their work cut out for them.

It might be too late.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.