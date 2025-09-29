He Wants A High Fence For Privacy, But When The HOA Said No, He Laid A Short Brick Wall And Put A High Fence Behind It

Homeowner associations are widely criticized for overly controlling how you deal with your own property.

HOA wants me to build a shorter fence? Got it! This story was relayed to me by one of my favorite professors over 5 years ago, so my apologies if the details are foggy or inaccurate.

My professor was a very, very private person, the sort of guy who would hesitate to tell you his favorite color if you hadn’t known him long enough.

It inspired some unusual behavior.

He had recently had an incredibly nosy couple move in next door and realized the flimsy four-foot fence he had got for the dog wouldn’t keep out peeping eyes. So he installed a fence. But instead of using a standard size, which he knew his neighbors would peer over, he built an 8 foot fence. It wasn’t even a week before HOA was on his butt, threatening every fine they could and claiming he couldn’t have a fence over 6 feet tall.

In comes the loophole!

So, being a dutiful citizen, he called the fence company to uninstall said fence. While the fence was being taken down, he closely examined the HOA handbook on the precise definition of a fence. He installed a new 6 foot fence that fit every single regulation, but with a 3 foot brick wall beneath it.

