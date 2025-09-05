He Went To A Mother’s Day Party Instead Of A Friend’s Birthday, And His Friend Doesn’t Want To Hang Out With Him Anymore

What to do, what to do…?

AITA for choosing to go to my boyfriend’s Mum’s belated Mother’s Day weekend over my friend’s 30th birthday party? “My friend R (29F) and I (27M) have been friends for around 3 years. We met at work, after she was intrigued by my big 3 (star sign lingo for personality) and quickly became work wife and husband. We would go out clubbing, have brunches, and trauma-bond, and R was there for the courting stage of my current relationship. We’ve been going on double dates with R and her boyfriend for over a year now, it’s very wholesome vibes. A few weeks ago, R invited me to her 30th birthday, a potluck at her home. I asked my BF (J 27M), if he had been invited, and he was confused as R hadn’t sent him anything. I told him to, give it a day, as R may have forgotten. I checked in with J the next day, nothing.

After a week, I asked R if there was a chance I could have a +1. She replied, “I have a 10-person limit, my new apartment is kind of small. If anyone can’t make it, I’ll let you know.” I told J the situation, and he said it felt weird, especially when we’re close to R and her BF, and I do agree. A few days pass and J asks me if we’re free on June 7 as his Mum has asked if we can visit for belated Mother’s Day. It’s not often that J sees his parents (they live hours away from us) so when we have the chance to visit, we always do. I realized then that the date clashed with R’s bday. J told me he didn’t mind if I went, but it just didn’t sit right with me, as J spends a lot of time with my family, and I want to be there for him in the same way. So, I told R that J’s family was doing belated Mother’s Day on her birthday weekend. She asked, “Is it the same night as my birthday?” I let her know it was and said I would get her some sweet treats as we were catching up soon. She said, “All good! I’ll have to skip hanging out.”

I was a little confused now. I asked if she wanted to meet another time, but she replied, “I don’t think I can commit to that right now. I’m really upset and quite bothered by the fact that you would rather go to your boyfriend’s belated Mother’s Day over my 30th Birthday, as I would never choose that over your birthday. I think I need some time from speaking and spending time together.” I then said, “I completely understand why you’re upset, and it wasn’t my intention to hurt you. I’m in a hard situation. I want to be there for you at your 30th because I genuinely care about you and your happiness, but J doesn’t get to see his family often, and he is with mine a lot. If you need some time, definitely take it; if you want to have a chat or a call, I’m always open. Have the best 30th ever R, I’m sorry I can’t be there for you.” I do feel a little bad that things have ended up this way. But also, I’m a little weirded out. J is my partner so of course I’m going to prioritize him and R excluding him, then having issues with me prioritizing him, is strange? I had also invited both R and her BF to my birthday back in January so it just feels off. I feel like there is room for reconciliation, but I’m really not sure she feels the same way. AITA?”

