September 23, 2025 at 8:47 am

Her Boyfriend And Her Had A “Mini Communication Breakdown,” And Now She Hasn’t Heard From Him For A Week

by Ben Auxier

Telling someone you need some space, or that you’re upset and don’t want to talk right now, is fine.

But SHOWING them how upset you are by just disappearing?

Stupid mind games, no matter who’s doing them.

Like in this video from TikTok user @imnotmessyimbusy:

“You know life really does come at you fast, because one minute my boyfriend’s meeting my parents and spending a day with his grandparents, and the next day we have, like, a mini communication breakdown, and I don’t hear from him, and it’s been a week. And my birthday is in two days.”

“So, needless to say, I’m fighting for my life over a man – nay – boy, and writing **** on post-it notes like, ‘you’re worthy of love,’ and ‘you’re not a worthless piece of garbage,’ and putting it on my bathroom mirror.”

“I’m not doing well. I’m not doing well.”

She clarified that this was not a two-way silence.

People were like…run.

It’s a good litmus test.

His one week notice?

Hope she’s doing better these days.

