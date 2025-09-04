Her Boyfriend Constantly Flirted With Her Sister And Two Have A Strong Connection, So She Broke Up With Him

You don’t hear many stories about people being third wheels…in their own relationship.

AITA for ending my relationship because I couldn’t get over how close he is to my sister? “I (21f) was dating Dante (22m) for 18 months and I ended our relationship a month ago. I met Dante through my sister Keira (23f). They’ve been friends for about 4 years. I heard about him a lot in the first two years and then we met and he flirted and I flirted back and he asked me out and that was it.

But after we started going out I started to realize him and Keira were so much closer than I realized. Any time we all went to a party it felt like they gravitated toward each other. He never ignored me and he was so kind and sweet to me when we were dating. But I felt like a third wheel more than once and it got worse when Keira broke up with her boyfriends. I did mention it and he made the effort to include me more when we’d see Keira and to make me feel like I was a part of those conversations. But there was something so natural about them. It felt forced to include me in some. It wasn’t like that all the time.

We could have conversations that didn’t make me feel left out. But there was just something about the inside jokes they shared and how they were always laughing together. They have other friends they share and a couple of times those friends told me they always saw Dante and Keira having a FWB thing when they were both single and they all expected them to get together eventually. They said they flirt without even realizing and they kinda do. It’s not like when Dante flirted with me when we first met. But it’s like they naturally are that way with each other but not with others. Keira’s last boyfriend broke up with her over it and she found it ridiculous.

But Dante asked me if I felt the same way he did and I admitted that yeah, it’s how it looked and I told him his and Keira’s friends saw it too. I also told him what they said about him and Keira being FWB when they were both single and he denied it. He told me they had never been more than friends and never would be. Not even friends with benefits. I believe him and when Keira heard she told me I never should’ve listened to them and I should trust her more than that.

But then a month ago (just before the breakup) we had family visiting and Dante came to meet them and three family members all said that Dante and Keira seemed like they belonged together with that closeness they had and flirty energy. Dante told them he was with me and loved me. But it made me realize I couldn’t do it. I didn’t want to ask them to end their friendship and in reality they’d be around each other anyway. But I knew I couldn’t live with that because I could see it being said in 20 years still. And it’s not the guy-girl thing. Dante has other friends who are girls and Keira has other guys who are friends. They are not like that with them. It’s just each other. Dante was heartbroken when I ended things and he’s still open to us dating again. Keira was mad at me for upsetting him and she told me it showed a lack of trust in both of them. I told her she wouldn’t like it in my position either and she said it’s in everyone’s heads and they’re making me feel worse when I shouldn’t and she told me she couldn’t talk to me right now because I clearly didn’t think she was a good sister. AITA?”

