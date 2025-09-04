Her Boyfriend Feeds His Cat Ice Cream With His Spoon, And She’s Pretty Grossed Out By It

We all love our pets and share our food from time to time. Or maybe we share it daily.

AITA for telling my boyfriend that he can’t share ice-cream with his cat I know this sounds sort of stupid, but it’s getting to me a little bit.

My boyfriend (i’ll call him J) has a cat named buck. i love buck, i think he’s adorable, and i have no issue with him. However, J has a habit of sharing food with him. it’s not the sharing in itself that i find disgusting, i share food with my dog all the time, it’s the fact that J will let buck eat out of his bowl, off his plate, or off his spoon/fork, and then will continue using the bowl/plate/spoon/fork.

I find that disgusting and unhygienic, to be honest, but i’ve never said anything because it’s his own food, J can decide what he does with it, although J does know that i think he’s a bit weird for it. However, yesterday J and i were sharing a tub of ice-cream, like we usually do. buck was sniffing around it, and J went to go and give some to buck off of his spoon. i, rather sharply, said “if you let him lick that, it’s not going back in [the ice-cream tub]”.

I probably should’ve worded it better, even though i really didn’t want to share a tub of ice-cream with a spoon that has been licked by a cat that i’ve seen eat flies before.

J didn’t say anything, but he did give me a look that clearly showed he was annoyed/judging me like i was the crazy one for thinking it’s unhygienic.

We haven’t talked about it since, but i can’t stop thinking that he’s mad at me. AITA?

