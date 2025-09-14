Her Boyfriend’s Mom Told Her She Would Clean Up The Kitchen, But A Month Later, She Realized Her Roasting Pan Was Ruined

If you cooked dinner and someone you were living with told you they’d clean up the kitchen, would you trust them, or would you double check to make sure they had actually cleaned everything?

In today’s story, one woman was living with her boyfriend and his mom, and she had no reason to believe she couldn’t trust his mom when she said she would clean up the kitchen.

Got even in my own way. Decades ago, I was in a relationship with a guy who lived with his mother. Things got a little tangled in my life, and I ended up living with them for about 6 months. This was my first experience living with someone outside my family.

His mother seems like a nice person.

I had a set of really nice roasting pans that were my favorite for lasagna or pot roast, etc, and I used them that year to cook Thanksgiving dinner. I had to work that night, so his mother told me she would get things cleaned up. I had no reason to doubt her, because the kitchen was always reasonably clean. Got back the next morning, things are put away in their usual spots, food’s safely stored in the fridge, the whole nine yards.

It turns out his mother DIDN’T clean the pans!

Christmas rolls around, I take my pans off the top of the fridge, and out of their sealed bags to find a moldy, congealed mess of nasty turkey leftovers still in my now destroyed pan. I moved out over the next couple days, but before I left, I duct taped a potato to the back of the least-used drawer in the kitchen.

That is so weird! Why would her boyfriend’s mother but the pans away without cleaning them? How disgusting!

