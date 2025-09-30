Her Brother Can No Longer Play Video Games Due To A Nerve Disorder, So He Likes To Watch Her Play Video Games Instead

Imagine having a hobby that you love, but then due to a health condition you’re no longer able to do that hobby anymore.

Would you be desperate to find a way to still participate in that hobby in some way?

In today’s story, one sister reveals that her brother can no longer play video games, but he really loves video games. His substitute for playing has been to watch her play video games.

She hates this.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not playing video games for my brother who has a nerve disorder? and not playing games in front of him at all anymore? My (f17) brother (m16) has a nerve disorder that’s gotten worse. He used to like playing video games a lot, but now he can’t play video games anymore. He’s tried a bunch of adaptive controllers and assistive settings, but they don’t really work anymore.

There was one thing that worked.

So a few times he’s had me play video games for him. Basically, it’s me controlling the character, but my brother makes all the decisions for things like skill points, customization, any in game decisions, which direction to go, what quest/mission to do, and stuff like that. He tried doing it with our parents too, but our mom doesn’t like violence at all, so she won’t, and our dad isn’t very good with tech stuff and every single time he needs every little thing reexplained even a lot of the times during the same game session. Then he just keeps on dying, so it doesn’t really work.

She really doesn’t enjoy this activity.

He enjoys it and keeps asking me to play for him more. But I said no because it’s a very unenjoyable activity for me. There’s nothing fun about basically just being a verbal input machine for him. Plus, if it’s a game I’ve played before it’s so boring and if it’s a game I haven’t played before it ruins the experience for me. Also, it takes up a lot of time and makes me not like playing video games so much.

She prefers to play video games by herself.

I do like playing video games by myself, but I also don’t always want to be in front of a screen. So, if I play games for him it takes up my mental capacity for screen time and I don’t get to play games for myself. Still, he wants me to play for him because it’s his only way he sort of gets to play and feel like he is involved in the game. I kept refusing though so he started bothering me whenever I was playing video games. He will come in the room and sort of back seat game by telling me what I should do or should have done which is very annoying and also ruins it for me because it’s distracting. Even if he is quiet for like a minute its annoying having someone silently judge everything you do and makes me second guess everything I’m doing. Kind of like in school and a teacher just stops and stands over you and looks at what you’re writing.

She found a way to play video games without her brother watching.

So now I’ve started only playing games on my steam deck or switch because then I can play in my bed or right against a wall so my brother can’t look over my shoulder or I can at least move away if he tries to. He gets mad at me when I do this because he said he just wants to watch me play and it’s not fair that I won’t let him when he can’t even play anymore. I told him he should just watch streamers play then. But he says it’s not the same because he doesn’t get to feel involved because they never read his comments.

She shouldn’t have to play video games for her brother, but it sounds like her brother really misses playing video games. Hopefully they can find another way for him to play or feel part of the game that doesn’t involve her playing for him.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person suggests a compromise.

Another person thinks the parents need to find a solution.

She shouldn’t have to solve this problem.

Maybe she could do something else with her brother.

This person thinks the brother needs to learn from this.

Her brother either needs to find another way to play video games or find another hobby.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.