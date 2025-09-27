Her Brother Failed To Pay Off A Credit Card With Her Name On It, So She Didn’t Congratulate Him On His Engagement

Siblings have their little squabbles here and there, but when it comes to money, it gets more dramatic.

This woman and her older brother shared a credit card years ago.

She found out that her brother had accumulated thousands in debt using the card.

It dragged her credit score down, so she found it impossible to be happy for him when he shared good news.

AITAH for not congratulating my bro on his engagement? I (32F) have an older brother (45M). We used to be very close when I was younger, but we drifted apart in the last 5 years. It was when I moved out of state with my husband. We both moved to having job offers and couldn’t say no.

This woman shared a credit card with her brother.

I was getting my things in order when I was moving out of state. That’s when I noticed that I was still attached to a credit card that my brother had with both our names on it, and it had a balance of $5400. He said he would take care of it and I would be able to remove my name from it. CC company said until the balance is paid off, my name will still be attached.

The balance increased after her brother promised to take care of it.

Well, fast forward 5 years later, and the balance is now over $8,000!! My credit score has gone from 802 to 612! I work hard and pay my bills to maintain a good credit score. He on the other hand, had a great job, and was left with an inheritance of 250k when his first wife passed away in 2019. He could’ve paid it off back then, a long time ago!

She decided to ghost him when he told her about his engagement.

He told me that he is getting married about 3 days ago, and I haven’t responded to him. I don’t even know his fiancée, I never met the lady. But now, my mom is telling me that I am a jerk for not congratulating him because he is now so happy after losing his wife. So am I the jerk for that? I think he’s the bigger one to be fair.

Never mix family and money.

