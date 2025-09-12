Her Brother Stole Something From Their Dad, So She Stole It Right Back From Him

We got a whole family of thieves here!

AITA for taking back what my brother stole from our dad? “My dad and I (22F) run a small business together. My brother (27M) used to help out when he was in college so he understands how things work. Sometimes when we’re buying exclusive product, sellers only let you buy one per address. In those cases my siblings help us out by ordering from their address, and we reimburse them. No one has ever made a big deal about it, it’s not a lot of effort, and they don’t pay anything out of pocket. About 8 months ago, my brother agreed to do this again for us. We sent him the money ( $2,000) he placed the order and that was that. But the product never showed up.

My dad spent almost a month dealing with customer service and eventually had to pretend to be my brother to get the refund, because my brother refused to help. After more back and forth, my brother finally sent the refund to my dad. A few months later, out of nowhere, the product shows up at my brother’s house. He called to tell me not to tell our dad because he wanted to do it himself. The next day my brother comes over to my dad’s asking questions about the product like how much is it worth? How much money do you make on that?

He hangs out for a little then leaves without mentioning that the product arrived. He then calls me the next day saying he plans to try to sell it to our dad I say I think he’s wrong for this because the product was never his. He argued that because it came to his house and the refund had already been issued, it was his now. I disagreed, told him I thought that was super shady & that it still belonged to my dad in principle. later that week he comes by dad’s house again & says Christmas came early! Then proceeds to offer to sell it to our dad. My dad offers $1,000 just to avoid conflict. My brother turns it down, saying “It’s worth more,” “I can sell it myself,” and then throws in, “I’m doing you a favor even offering it,” & “I’m nice, but I’m not $2,000 nice.” At that point, I stepped back. I work with my dad every day, and my brother is my best friend, so I didn’t want to escalate anything. There has been lots of tension between them since. 6 months later my brother is moving out of his apartment & I offer to come bring some boxes over. When I show up, he’s super behind. I end up staying all day packing, cleaning, loading stuff and the whole time he’s nitpicking everything, being short with me, complaining about how I do things, just his usual ungrateful attitude. as I’m unloading the last of the stuff I see the product untouched.

After everything, after how he treated my dad and how he treats me all the time I decided I was done. I took it and put it in my car. Then next day he called me & demanded I bring it back I told him “you can’t steal what was already stolen” he told me “I ruined his relationship with our dad” & “I’ll regret it.” I told him “no you did that.” Now he’s telling everyone I’m a thief & sending me rat memes.”

