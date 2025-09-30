Her Brother’s Future Wife Wants Her Kids From A Previous Relationship To Get Some Family Inheritance, But She Told Her It’s Not Gonna Happen

Well, this sure doesn’t sound right…

And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page feels the same way!

That’s why she had to put her sister-in-law in her place when she made a surprising request.

Check out what happened and see if you think she did anything wrong.

AITA for explaining to my future SIL why her kids will never receive anything from us? “I (27F) have a brother (33M) who has been dating his girlfriend Sarah for 2 years and he proposed a couple of moths ago. Sarah has 2 kids from her previous relationship 8M & 6F. I would say that my parents and I are not very close to Sarah and her kids but we are cordial and never had any problems before.

Things got awkward!

My partner, I, bro and Sarah attended the Easter dinner at my parents and that’s when the drama happened. Sarah’s kids were at their father’s so Sarah used this celebration to confront us about my brother requesting a prenup. Basically my brother explained to her that he expects them to sign a prenup and that only his biological kids will have the right to inherit anything from our family assets. This is something that we as a family discussed before and we all agree that only our children should receive assets or money from our inheritance. My brother is free to pay whatever he wants for his stepchildren out of his own money, but my children and his bio children will never have to share anything that our family has with them.

Yikes…

Sarah claimed that we are being unfair and that we are treating her and her kids like some strangers instead of embracing them like family. She said that the normal and decent thing to do was for us to see her kids like my brother’s kids who should have equal rights to any children they may have together. I told her sure, after she gets married to my brother she will become our in law and her kids will be my brother’s stepchildren but this does not mean we have to share anything with them. I asked her, will my future kids receive anything from her parents or from their bio father’s parents?

She wasn’t getting the point…

She said no obviously so I asked her than why would her kids be entitled to receive anything from us? Sarah said because they will be our family so I told her that we have plenty of cousins that are also family but I don’t go around wishing to share my inheritance with them. There was a lot more back and forth between us and Sarah was not letting this go. My brother asked her to stop because we were there to celebrate Easter, not to have this kind of conversation but she kept on going saying we need to clarify it once and for all. I told her from where we stand everything is clear and it is only her who has a problem. She said we are greedy and cruel to some kids and I snapped. I told her to deal with it. She is free to work her *** off and gather assets to leave to her children but we will never divide anything outside of our family and she should not expect her children to be our problem or burden to finance. I honestly feel she is very manipulative and is using my brother for what she and her kids can get from him but that’s my brother’s problem to decide if this is the kind of partner he wants. I just want to know if I was too blunt in telling her the truth.”

Better luck next time!

