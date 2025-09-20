Her Colleagues Turned A Casual Work Dinner Into An Overindulgent Feast, But When She Stuck To Her Own Tab, She Became The Office Villain

People often assume splitting a dinner bill is the easiest way to keep things simple.

But when a group’s indulgence outweighs one person’s modest meal, things can get tense fast.

One employee had no idea that holding her ground would change how the entire office treated her afterward.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to split the dinner bill because my dish was half the price of the others? Last week, I went to dinner with work colleagues. The agreement was for everyone to order what they wanted. I ordered a more standard dish and a drink, which came to about $32.

But her colleagues were much more indulgent.

Most ordered appetizers, expensive dishes, desserts, and various drinks, and the bill for the table came to more than $400. When the waiter brought the bill, someone suggested splitting it equally.

So she decided to speak up.

I said I didn’t think it was fair since I had spent less than half of what they had spent. I explained politely, but the atmosphere became strange. Some colleagues said that “the fun is in sharing” and that I was being cheap.

Regardless, she decided to stay firm, but she swiftly paid the price for it.

I ended up only paying for what I consumed and left a good tip, but since then, I feel like some people are avoiding me at the office. One of them even commented that I “ruined the night” and that “adults know how to split the bill without complaining.” I was really uncomfortable paying almost double what I spent. But now I’m wondering: AITA for not wanting to split the bill equally?

They may be treating her differently now, but deep down, she knows she’s right.

What did Reddit think?

The word “cheap” is thrown around way too much for this commenter’s liking.

This group doesn’t seem to have a grasp on the concept of sharing either.

It sounds like this should be the last work dinner they ever attend.

It’s important to have conversations like this upfront.

The air at work may feel heavier now, but at least she left the dinner table with a clear conscience.

It’s strange how money can reveal who people really are.

