Her Customer Saw A Flower Sale In The Paper, But Flew Into A Rage When The Store Didn’t Have The Flowers She Wanted

It’s frustrating when you see a store has great deals, but when you go they are unavailable.

But most people don’t react as dramatically as the woman in this story. See how the clerk handled it.

Queen of All Things. I work at a national chain that sells nearly everything for home builds/repairs for homeowners & contractors. This weekend they are running a huge sale, which started on Thursday with a multi-page ad.

The sales look wonderful.

The front page of the ad features items that will be on sale for 1 day. It’s a sneak peek pictures without pricing to let folks know what will be on special event pricing each day. Yesterday it was a 6 pack of flowers for 2 for $10, the photo and the ad showed marigolds. We have a very large temporary display in front of the service desk which changes over night to that day’s sale item. During the day the flower cart was filled & refilled with a variety of flowers. The store is extremely busy during these events. It seems it was a stream of blues & purples. I answer the phone & it’s a garden associate who asks where the sale marigolds are & I say the sale item is an assorted 2 six pack of flowers & they are in front of the desk.

But not everyone who wants flowers is a happy person.

The associate says,”Heads up – coming your way.” She hangs up before I can ask for more details.

Cut to a few moments later & I see an angry elderly lady leaning into the desk speaking very sharply to one of my male co-workers. I happen to be on her side of the desk so I walk up to help deflect the situation. I asked if I could help & she turns and yells “WHERE ARE THE MARIGOLDS? I AM HERE FOR MARIGOLDS.” I say “Ma’am our flowers are in outside garden, may I walk with you there & help find them for you?” At that her face turns bright red – “NO I WAS JUST AT GARDEN AND THEY ARE NO HELP. JUST GET ME THESE MARIGOLDS NOW!” She is pointing to the front page of the ad, which does show a photo of marigolds. I point to the large display of special event flowers, take a deep breath & say “Ma’am the flowers that are on special are right here, they are 2 for $10.”

She starts turning into The Hulk.

Her: “ARE THERE MARIGOLDS THERE? DO YOU SEE MARIGOLDS? WELL DO YOU?!” Me: “No, Ma’am I do not see marigolds at the moment, they have refilled the display several times today and I am sorry to say I haven’t noticed if there were marigolds…..” I am about to tell her I would be happy to mark down some marigolds for her from garden when she crumples up the ad in her hand and holds it up to my face, spitting. She’s actually spitting mad. Her: ” DO YOU THINK YOU COULD HAVE MADE IT MORE DIFFICULT FOR ME TO SHOP YOUR STORE? HOW DARE YOU!! I AM HERE FOR MARIGOLDS. THESE MARIGOLDS!” as she pushes the ad closer to my face.

Then it escalates even more.

In my head all I am thinking is “My store?” as if this corporation consults me before they do a sale event…. Me: “I am sorry ma’am you are disappointed.” Her as she throws her wadded newspaper at me ” I AM NEVER SHOPPING YOUR STORE AGAIN! I’M GOING TO ______!!!” Makes me wonder how many times this was played out in stores across America yesterday. It also makes me wonder if anyone actually had Marigolds.

Here is what folks are saying.

I’d put money on it.

Rage is her hobby.

When I read this, “My Heart Will Go On” started playing in my head.

Haha that would be cruel.

I don’t get why it would be a bad thing.

They’re all shaking in their boots, lady.

