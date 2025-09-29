Her Ex Turned His Back On Her And Their Children, But After A Terminal Diagnosis He Wants Back In Their Lives

Imagine going through a horrible divorce where your partner basically turns his back on you and your children and refuses to pay child support.

Would you ever consider forgiving him and letting him back in your life and the lives of your children, or would you be done with him forever no matter what?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself facing this decision, and she doesn’t want to let her ex back into her life.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not wanting to be my ex’s caretaker I’m making this post to show my ex later, because I don’t feel like I’m in the wrong here. But I’m close to the situation and I’m always open to new opinions. My ex up and abandoned our family several years back to “live his truth.” Not saying what his truth is, past that it involved a lot of random unprotected intimate situations. That was way more important to him than our 3 children.

He was a horrible dad.

He did not pay child support. He didn’t even acknowledge the children most of the time. He worked under the table and did OF/CB to make sure that he didn’t have to support the children that he helped create. Needless to say; our 2 eldest hate him and our youngest doesn’t even remember him.

A diagnosis has changed everything.

He reached out to me recently to tell me that the karma train had run him over. He has acquired a terminal STI from his time as the community chew toy. He showed me proof of his diagnosis. Now he wants to come home, spend what time he has left with the children, and he wants me to be there when he passes on. “Now isn’t the time for I told you so’s.”

She is not on board with this plan.

I think that he’s being ridiculous. With new medication, you can live a long time with that diagnosis. Besides, why should it fall on the children and I to sweep up another mess that he made? He thinks that the children will regret not getting to spend time with him while there’s time to be had. So, AITAH?

Is her ex ridiculous to think she’d let him back in their children’s lives, or is he getting what he deserves?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person urges her not to give in to her ex’s wishes.

Here’s the perspective of someone who didn’t have a good relationship with their dad.

This person thinks she should say, “I told you so.”

“No” is a complete sentence.

Another person is laughing at the ex.

Everyone thinks it would be wrong to give in to the ex.

He has a lot of nerve to even ask.

