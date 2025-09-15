Her Family Refuses To Acknowledge That She Moved Twenty Years Ago, So She’s Skipping Her Cousin’s Wedding

Families dynamics are complicated, and extended family is capable of committing microaggressions against one another in ways unfathomable to those outside of the clan.

What would you do if your family simply refused to acknowledge the address you’ve lived at for over a decade?

One woman recently asked Reddit for advice on how to handle this debacle.

Here are the details.

WIBTA if I ignore my cousin’s wedding invitation?

I, 43F, live about 500km from most of my family, and have lived here since I was 29. I’m married and own a home with my husband. We met here in my current city.

Since I moved, family members have continued to send invites for important events to my mother’s house. At first it was sort of logical, because I was moving from one rental to another.

However my husband and I have lived in our current house for almost 10 years.

I’ve done all sorts of things to update people with my address – sending emails, Christmas cards with an “updated address” note attached, etc. But for some reason certain family members insist on sending invites to my mom’s house (and my husband has never ever lived there).

I find it a little insulting at this point because I’m in my 40s and haven’t lived with my mother since my early 20s. My cousin is getting married and not surprisingly sent the invite to my mom’s.

WIBTA if I just ignore the invitation completely and act like I never got it? I’m honestly so fed up of people acting like I still live with my mom and don’t have my own completely separate adult life.

