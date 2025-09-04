Her Family Told Her She Would Never Make It Through College, So She Worked Twice As Hard To Become A First-Generation Graduate

Getting a college degree can be a rewarding but difficult path, especially without much support from those closest to you.

One woman, determined to do better for herself and her family, pushed through every obstacle and managed to become a first-generation college student!

And in the process, she learned how to believe in herself when no one else did.

Read on for this heartfelt story of resilience and determination!

Since no one in my life seemed to care that I graduated college, I’ll tell a bunch of strangers online After 5 years, 2 kids, many jobs, many homes, and many breaks from school, I finally finished my associate’s degree in business administration from my community college and will start university next year.

She’s known she’s wanted to do this for a long time, but the path hasn’t always been clear.

It’s always been a goal of mine to finish college since I am a first-generation high school graduate and now a first-generation college graduate. 🙂 Nobody ever told me to go to college and when I say nobody, I mean NOBODY.

She’s always had the feeling that no one believed in her.

Not any teachers, relatives, friends, or bosses. It’s just something you don’t really push on a poor kid to do since it’s obvious you have to work. I never got support from anyone any time I complained about school and how hard it was to balance everything.

So she took a leap and started believing in herself.

Either way, I always pushed myself to continue and now that I hit this milestone, the reaction was underwhelming from everyone including my mom and husband. But oh well, I’m proud of me 🙂

What a wonderful reminder that determination can help you overcome any obstacle that comes your way.

Redditors flock to the comment section to share their congrats.

Sometimes working extra hard towards an achievement makes it even more satisfying when you finally reach the finish line.

Just because others don’t care about your accomplishments doesn’t mean they’re not worth celebrating anyway.

She’s achieved something incredible, both for herself and for her family!

This commenter now feels energized to follow a similar path!

This graduate is living proof that persistence pays off big time.

She should be very proud.

