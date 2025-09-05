Her Fiancée Previously Wanted A Prenuptial Agreement, But Now That She’s Set To Get A Lot Of Money, He’s Backtracking

Well, well, well, how the tides have turned…

People sure do change their minds about things in a hurry when there’s money involved, huh?

We’re talking about prenuptial agreements and whether or not it’s a good idea to get one.

Check out what this woman had to say, and see if you think she’s wrong.

AITA for following through on the prenup now that the tables have turned? “I (30f) have a child from another relationship and while getting out of the toxic relationship with his father I ended up with my current partner (32M). Now when we first got together there was a major accident that left me bedridden for a few weeks. Think multiple broken bones and surgeries. He told me at this time that he anticipated marrying me one day and would like to move me/my child in. The caveat was that this farmhouse was his inheritance and he wanted to protect it.

They came to an agreement.

I only had a vehicle at this time and understood the hesitation to risk something that had been in his family for generations. I agreed. If we got married and it didn’t work out that I would walk away with what I came into the marriage with. A few months pass by and he says to me directly during a conversation about the level of repair this nearly century old house needed that if he passed without having biological children with me that the house would pass to his brother and his wife. I agree again, I would have no house if this happened to me but understand how much this particular home seems to hold for his family.

She was about to get paid.

Come to find out that accident I had at the beginning of the relationship was found not to be my fault at all and those at liability want to settle immediately, in the six figures. My lawyers have said they are fairly confident we will win with the video evidence we have and they are going to be going for the full insurance coverage amount of a few million. Meaning after medical bills and lawyers fees and taxes I will be a financially set for life if I buy a homestead and invest the rest.

Oh, really…?

My partner has suddenly changed his tune and no longer wants us to have a prenuptial at all for our upcoming wedding. On the other hand, I have doubled down and told him I will not be marrying him without one. One that states the home that I will buy with my settlement will be sold when the youngest child has turned 18 and left the home if I die but we can live together in for as long as I am alive. He can have his family’s farmhouse completely separately. He has lost the plot. Accused me of being money hungry and it changed me. I told him this is to protect my children, I have seen how money after one’s passing in the family corrupts even the most “pious” of humans. AITA?”

It’s interesting how he changed his mind once her financial situation changed. She should definitely get a prenup.

Hmmm…funny how he changed his mind about this, isn’t it?

