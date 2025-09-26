Her Mother-In-Law Made Was Always Mean To Her And Called Her Names, So She Doesn’t Want To Tell Anyone In Her Husband’s Family That She’s Pregnant Again

Some people are blessed with amazing in-laws, but sometimes in-laws can be really mean and horrible!

AITAH for not making my in-laws a big part of my kid/family’s life? I (35F) and my husband (38M) have been married for 9 years. When he first introduced me to his family, they hated me.

His mom told everyone I was too ugly, too fat (I’m actually 5’7 and 115 lbs) and too outgoing to be with him. She accused me of trying to take her baby away from him and I guess I did. Anyway, we got married and she begrudgingly showed up, but not before telling me she would ruin my life and prayed my kids would have disabilities because of what I did to her (i.e. fell in love with her son). Throughout this time, his family has always been pretty rude to me.

There was a time when his sisters and brothers made an effort and we would invite them over but they were never considerate and would have shouting matches about random things. My husband asked them to build our daughter’s crib while he was working nonstop or with babyproofing and they never did. I ended up doing it myself while they were over and they acted offended even though our daughter was due in a few weeks.

A few days before our daughter was born, my MIL called me and said her mom was coming over that day and I needed to put up new blinds and curtains. I was trying to please her stupidly and ended up going into early labor from straining my body so much. My daughter is 6 now and doesn’t like my in laws. They have never really made an effort with her but will give her extravagant gifts on her birthdays, which is also pretty much the only time they ask about her.

That’s the extent to which she knows them—through gifts. Now I’m expecting our second and I don’t even want to tell my husbands family. He’s was on board or pretends to be but wants to tell his mom sooner than I do. She has a habit of telling everyone everything and I don’t want her sharing this with her daughters (all of them dislike me because I don’t go to family events to get disrespected and ignored). The thing is, my husband is now starting to feel regretful and wants to involve his family in our life.

I told him he’s welcome to go to things by himself and occasionally bring our daughter but that it’s unfair of him to expect this when they have been unkind to me for the last 9 years. So, AITAH for setting boundaries and saying our kids and I should not have to be around people that don’t value us? Should also note that my MIL has publicly shamed me for not having more children yet as we were going through some infertility issues.

