Her Husband Constantly Interrupted Her, But When She Finally Snapped, He Made Her Feel Like She Was The Problem

Everyone deserves the space to speak without being dismissed — especially with the people closest to them.

So after years of being interrupted, talked over, and ignored by her husband, she couldn’t take it anymore and finally lost her cool.

You’ll want to read on to find out how it all played out.

AITA for getting angry when my husband constantly interrupts me and tells me I overreact? There are little things that drive all of us crazy. For me, it’s being interrupted mid-sentence… especially when it’s not for anything urgent, just because the person got distracted or felt like switching topics.

This is really a pet peeve of hers, and for good reason.

I find it incredibly disrespectful when someone cuts me off without letting me finish, and then doesn’t even circle back to what I was saying. It makes me feel like what I say doesn’t matter and that they weren’t really listening in the first place. One thing I particularly hate is when someone answers the phone right in the middle of me talking… no “sorry,” no “just a moment,” nothing. Just picking up the call as if I wasn’t even there.

She’s made her annoyance abundantly clear to her husband, but he’s never taken her feeling seriously.

My husband knows this bothers me. I’ve told him many times, every time it happens. Yet he keeps doing it. Over and over. He’ll interrupt me to take a call, to comment on something completely unrelated, and never comes back to the conversation I was trying to have.

But when she loses her cool, he begins to gaslight her.

When I call him out, especially after the umpteenth time, I’m admittedly frustrated. I raise my voice, I say I’m tired of not being listened to.

And that’s when he turns it around on me: he says I’m hysterical, that I always overreact, that I need to learn to calm down and control myself.

In her eyes, she has been calm and controlled and he hasn’t.

But I feel like I do control myself most of the time. I’ve made so many efforts over the years to adapt to him, to not upset him, to be considerate. Yet I feel like that consideration is never reciprocated. And when I finally get upset, after being ignored, dismissed, or talked over, I’m the one who’s “too much.” So… AITA for getting angry when he interrupts me again and again, even though I’ve calmly told him for years how much it hurts me?

She had given him several warnings, but he was talking too much to heed them.

